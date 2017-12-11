Jimmy Kimmel has spoken openly about his opposition to Roy Moore’s election to the Senate, even going so far as to engage in a Twitter war with the Republican candidate. But as reported by NY Daily News, the late night host has also put his money where his mouth is.

According to paperwork submitted to the Federal Election Commission, Kimmel has donated a total of $5,400 to Moore’s Democratic opponent in the Alabama special election, Doug Jones.

The feud between Kimmel and Moore began when Tony Barbieri — a comedian who has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! under the stage name Jake Byrd — disrupted an event at an Alabama church where Moore was speaking on Nov. 29, prompting Moore to challenge Kimmel to confront him “man to man.”

“Sounds great Roy,” Kimmel responded. “Let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there!”

Moore is currently facing sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women who say they were teenagers at the time.