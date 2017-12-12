Here Are the 5 Most Popular Books to Give to Kids This Year

IDEAS Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.



While adult readers looked for books that would tell them something about the contemporary moment in 2017, kid readers were happy to stick with the classics. Year after year, certain picture books remain popular with the world’s newest readers.

According to Amazon’s Kindle and Audible data, the most popular children’s book to give as a gift in 2017 was Giles Andreae’s Giraffes Can’t Dance, illustrated by Guy Parker-Rees and originally published in 1999. First 100 Words (2005) came in second, followed by a multi-generational classic, 1947’s Goodnight Moon. Here’s the complete list of the most gifted children’s books of 2017, according to Amazon:

1. Giraffes Can’t Dance, by Giles Andreae, illustrated by Guy Parker-Rees

2. First 100 Words, by Roger Priddy

3. Goodnight Moon, by Margaret Wise Brown, illustrated by Clement Hurd

4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by Eric Carle

5. The Going to Bed Book, by Sandra Boynton