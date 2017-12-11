Between their witty and hilarious banter on Twitter and their over-the-top practical jokes, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are often revered as couple that’s “relationship goals” and for good reason.

Now, it appears that even when they squabble, the pair have an equally good of sense of humor. Case in point? A Snapchat detailing the pair’s recent trip near an ice rink, where Chrissy expresses her desire to ice skate since “everyone else gets to ice skate,” before lamenting that her husband, “John won’t let me ice skate.”

John, however, has a pretty good reason for not wanting Chrissy to ice skate, going so far as to remind her that she’s pregnant with their second child, something that she begrudgingly accepts as a worthy rationale for giving up time on the ice.

See the clips for yourself below.