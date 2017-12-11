Kumail Nanjiani's Twitter Account Had the Best Reaction to the Golden Globe Nominations

Actor, comedian and writer Kumail Nanjiani‘s first feature film, the cross-cultural romantic comedy The Big Sick, received rave reviews and performed solidly at the box office when it came out this summer.

Despite its success, it didn’t make the cut for Monday’s Golden Globe nominations. But never fear: the Silicon Valley star made sure to remind his Twitter followers about his work, possibly getting some help from one of the most famous directors in the world.

“Hey gang. This is Steven Spielberg tweeting from Kumail’s phone,” reads a message posted to Twitter from Nanjiani’s account on Monday. “My fave movie this yr was The Big Sick… Great movie to watch w the fam. I watched it w my family (the Spielbergs) & we all loved it.”

Not to be outdone, director Rian Johnson also got in on the action. Or at least, Nanjiani ostensibly took over the Star Wars director’s account for yet another case of social media musical chairs. “Ok this is Kumail tweeting from Rian’s phone — Steven Spielberg stole my phone, he fake-handed it back to me then ran off,” Nanjiani wrote by way of explanation. (He also plugged Johnson’s The Last Jedi, which comes out Friday, and tried to convince him to make an early viewing happen.)

Naturally, some doubted the veracity of the original tweet — but Nanjiani had a response at the ready. “Steven Spielberg tweeted that! I’ll give the phone back to him,” he insisted, before ostensibly switching over to the famed director again. “This is Steven (Spielberg.) I tweeted that. I directed Jaws, ET, BFG. See?” (Spielberg, for the record, does not have a public verified Twitter account.)

We may never know if Spielberg, Johnson and Nanjiani were actually juggling phones, but at least Nanjiani has a foolproof approach to getting late-season buzz for his film, Golden Globes nomination or not. It’ll be worth monitoring his feed to see if he returns the love when Spielberg’s next film, The Post, comes out on Dec. 22.