An Uber customer in Toronto, Canada, was charged more than $14,000 for a five-mile, 21-minute ride that was supposed to cost under $20, according to Slate. The company has stated that it has since issued a full refund to the passenger.

“There was an error here and it has been resolved,” an Uber spokesperson told Slate of the $18,518.50 Canadian dollar fare. “We have provided a full refund to this rider and apologized to him for this experience. We have safeguards in place to help prevent something like this from happening, and we are working to understand how this occurred.”

A friend of the overcharged customer tweeted on Saturday about disputing the price.

“My friend was charged 18K for a 20 Min ride (!), and they are sticking to it. What in the world??? This is insane!” Emily Kennard wrote alongisde a screenshot of the receipt for the ride. “He disputed and they aren’t backing down.”