Your Local Library Also Happens to be a Newsroom

By The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM EST
IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Welcome to your local library, which also happens to be a newsroom.

By David Beard at Poynter

2. Humankind has reached its peak — in height, lifespan and physical fitness.

By Amanda Onion in Newsweek

3. Robots will transform fast food — and that might not be a bad thing.

By Alana Semuels in the Atlantic

4. With a simple test, patients with anxiety can learn whether drugs or talk therapy will work better.

By the University of Illinois

5. Nearly half of U.S. households don’t save for emergencies. Should employers make emergency savings automatic?

By John Manganaro in PlanSponsor

