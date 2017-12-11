Some movies are holiday classics, the kind you watch repeatedly during the festive season. Think: Home Alone, Love Actually, any of Lifetime’s canon of original made-for-TV fare. And now, it looks like Netflix’s new movie A Christmas Prince is joining their ranks.

In a tweet calling out the new fans of the royal holiday romance, Netflix noted that dozens of people have played the movie daily for over two weeks. “To the 53 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?” the entertainment platform asked, tongue-in-cheek.

Released in late November to little fanfare, A Christmas Prince seems to be an amalgamation of every holiday movie trope in the book. Rose McIver stars as an eager young reporter sent to a fictional, fairy-tale-perfect European country (called Aldovia, not to be mistaken for Genovia). She’s there to write a story about a mysterious playboy prince, played by Ben Lamb. One case of mistaken identity later, and our Converse-wearing protagonist has become intimately connected with all the royal characters who populate the gingerbread castle. The future of the monarchy is in crisis, but first there’s sledding to be done, snowy horseback rides to take and — of course — lavish balls to attend.

The movie is certainly striking a chord with viewers who are simply ready to watch a normal American girl experience a wintry Cinderella story. Actually, given these apparent viewership stats, they’re more than ready.