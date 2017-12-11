Selena Gomez has the official seal of approval from Justin Bieber‘s mom, Pattie Mallette.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Justice Speaks Holiday Benefit Luncheon in L.A. on Saturday where she was the keynote speaker, Mallette had nothing but high praise for Gomez, who’s been dating Bieber on and off since 2010.

“I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her,” she said of Gomez, 25. “I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.”

Bieber, 23, was in attendance at the Justice Speaks —a L.A. based non-profit organization to end human and sex trafficking internationally by providing services to at-risk children — event to show support for his mom.

He arrived at the event with Mallette and appeared in great spirits while posing on the red carpet and briefly chatting with photographers. He wore a white t-shirt, black pants, red sneakers and carried a Bible with him the whole time.

“I think he’s just keeping his focus on God, and really trying to figure out what counts and what matters,” Mallette said about how the “Despacito” singer is doing, adding that he is trying to find balance in his life and learn how to deal with the constant pressures of fame. “I think he’s trying to be somehow normal in such an abnormal world, trying to find that balance,” she said. “I feel like he’s growing up and I’m really proud of him.”

Although Mallette didn’t go into any specifics about her son’s rekindled relationship with Gomez, she said that having love in his life keeps him more grounded, especially with someone like the “Wolves” singer, who cares deeply for him.

“I think anyone with real love in their life is more grounded,” said Mallette. “I think there’s so much confusion sometimes and facade in this Hollywood world, and so it’s important for us to find the ones that truly care and stick with them.”

A source close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE that the couple are making an effort to keep things more “low key” this time around.

“They are great and very happy,” said the source. “Justin canceled his tour to take care of his mental health and he wants to continue to focus on this. He didn’t like the chaos,” the Bieber source continued, adding that “they agreed to stay more low-key.”

Of her involvement in Justice Speaks, Mallette told PEOPLE, “I am just so honored to be able to come here and be a voice for the voiceless.”

“I had never been trafficked personally but I think so many people that are sexually abused and silenced for so many years, I think that I can relate in some ways,” she said. “So I just want to come back and be a voice of strength for those that are vulnerable, and they haven’t been able to speak for themselves.”

This article originally appeared on People.com