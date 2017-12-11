While most fans of Beyoncé only dream of living life like Queen Bey, one fan might have some insight into what it’s like to be a beloved celebrity with an intensely loyal following. Meet Brittany Williams, a Detroit resident who bears an uncanny resemblance to Beyoncé.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Williams revealed that the Beyhive is so zealous that she’s been chased by enthused fans and is often photographed by people who mistake her for the beloved musical artist.

“I get approached all the time; whether it be on planes, at the airport or while attending events,” she said. “I’ve also been chased, had pictures taken of me without my consent and pranks done without me knowing. A group of women once chased me and my friend to our car and began singing ‘Single Ladies,’ beating my friend’s car with the heels of their shoes until we rolled down the window and took a picture with them. Most people are generally friendly though and just want a picture, they often say I look like a younger version of Beyoncé.”

Their visages aren’t the only similarities that Williams and Beyoncé share, however; Williams also noted that she and the Lemonade singer both share Southern roots and that she also sings, dances, and writes too. She closed by pointing out how their personalities are also very similar as they’re both “strong, dominant women, fearless and God-fearing.”

For all the traits that they share, however, Williams still considers herself a fan of Beyoncé.

“We’re simply blessed to have a woman with such grace, humility, loyalty, talent and worth ethic to exist in our time,” she said.

See how Williams looks like Beyoncé for yourself below.

Nothing hunts us like our thoughts yearning for things to be how they used to be. Appreciate what it was, accept what it is, position it for how you hope for it to be tomorrow. -B #liveinthenow A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:19am PST

D E I T Y | #oldiebutgoodie A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:31am PDT