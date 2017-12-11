What to Know About the Attack in New York City Today

Authorities took a man into custody Monday after an explosive device went off at New York City’s Port Authority, a major transportation hub near Times Square, injuring four people.

The suspect was among those wounded after the 7:30 a.m. blast, police and fire officials said.

Here’s what we know so far about the attack in New York City today.

Where was the attack in New York today?

The explosive device was set off at the A/C/E Port Authority subway stop, an NYPD spokesperson said. The Port Authority, a major transportation hub for New York City residents and visitors near Times Square, has been temporarily closed. Several subway lines have been rerouted or suspended in the aftermath.

What do we know about the suspect in the New York attack today?

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released and his motive is not yet clear. It’s also not yet known whether the potential bomber acted alone, or whether he was supported by terrorism groups.

Was anybody hurt in the New York attack today?

The suspect sustained a non-life-threatening injury, according to police and fire officials. His overall condition is not yet clear. A total of four people were injured from the blast but not severely, according to the New York City Fire Department.