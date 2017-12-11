Suspect in Custody After Explosion at New York City's Port Authority
Port Authority Police watch as people evacuate after a reported explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Dec. 11, 2017 in New York.
Bryan R. Smith—AFP/Getty Images
By Lucinda Shen and Melissa Chan
Updated: December 11, 2017 9:11 AM ET

One male suspect is in custody following an explosion early Monday at New York City’s Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square, according to preliminary information from the New York Police Department.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the blast, fire officials said. A total of four people were injured in the explosion, according to the New York City Fire Department, though none of the injuries are severe.

Some kind of explosive device detonated at the A/C/E Port Authority subway stop around 7:30 a.m. Monday, an NYPD spokesperson said. All subways that typically stop at the Port Authority are bypassing the station. Authorities have temporarily closed the Port Authority Bus Terminal, a major transportation hub for New York City residents and visitors near Times Square, and several train lines have been rerouted or suspended.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

