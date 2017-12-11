The New York Police Department is investigating an explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal early Monday. The NYPD and the New York City Fire Department have been dispatched to the scene.

Some kind of explosive device detonated at the A/C/E Port Authority subway stop around 7:30 a.m. Monday, a spokesperson for the NYPD says. The Port Authority has been evacuated. All subways that typically stop there are bypassing the station.

One suspect is in custody, according to an NYPD spokesperson. At least one person sustained non-life threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

The Port Authority is a major transportation hub for New York City residents and visitors near Times Square.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.