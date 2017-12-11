Here Are the 2018 Golden Globes Nominees

The nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards have been announced. The Shape of Water is leading the movie nominations with seven nods, followed by The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with six each. Lady Bird has four and I, Tonya, The Greatest Showman and Dunkirk have three.
On the TV side, Big Little Lies picked up six nominations and Feud: Bette and Joan received four. NBC show This Is Us received three nominations, as did Hulu’s Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale and FX’s Fargo.
The shortlisted movies, actors, television shows and more were revealed early Monday morning by Star Trek and 12 Years a Slave actress Alfre Woodard, Tron and On the Road star Garrett Hedlund, The Good Place and Frozen‘s Kristen Bell and the legendary actress and model Sharon Stone, who is currently starring in the James Franco-directed biographical movie The Disaster Artist.
Seth Meyers is set to host the Golden Globes, which will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. The Late Night star, who hosted the Emmys in 2014 and the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2011, follows the lead of The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon, who presented the 74th Golden Globe awards. Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais have also previously hosted the star-studded ceremony.
The recipient of the prestigious 2018 Cecil B. DeMille life achievement award, which went to Meryl Streep in 2017, is yet to be announced, but polls are suggesting that Julie Andrews, Tom Hanks and Jessica Lange all have a good chance of becoming honorees. Last year, Streep used her acceptance speech to call out then-President elect Donald Trump, criticizing him for using his power to bully and humiliate others. In response, Trump described Streep as “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.”
The main winners of last year’s Golden Globe Awards included La La Land, which scooped up seven awards, breaking Golden Globe records, as well as Moonlight, which won the Golden Globe for best motion picture in the drama category. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, The People v. O.J. Simpson‘s Sarah Paulson and The Night Manager‘s Huge Laurie also took home awards.
Next year marks the diamond anniversary of the Golden Globes, and much is being made of the special occasion, including a two-hour anniversary special premiering on NBC on Dec. 13. The special is led by Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, and features interviews with stars including Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts.
Below are the nominations for the 75th Golden Globes. The full list of winners will be chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and announced at the ceremony on Jan. 7.
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly’s Game
Best Original Score (Motion Picture)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Foreign Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
Ferdinand – ‘Home’
Mudbound – ‘Mighty River’
Coco – ‘Remember Me’
The Star – ‘The Star’
The Greatest Showman – ‘This Is Me’
Best Television Series (Drama)
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Best Television Series (Comedy)
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – Glow
Issa Rae – Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
Best Supporting Actress (Television)
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl