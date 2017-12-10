SNL Takes Shots at Donald Trump, Roy Moore and Al Franken in Cold Open

Saturday Night Live took aim at politicians on both sides of the aisle with sexual harassment allegations against them — including Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, who used to work on the show.

The cold open skit begins with cast member Kenan Thompson dressed as Santa and greeting children who have various questions about the sexual harassment scandals that have recently plagued the political world. Kate McKinnon stands alongside Thompson, dressed as an elf.

After asking for a Mega Bloks dinosaur and laser tag, a boy named Tyler asks: “Can you tell me, what did Al Franken do?”

Franken announced on Thursday that he was resigning from the Senate after multiple women had accused him of sexual harassment.

Thompson appears dumbfounded by the question and defers to McKinnon, who says she can’t answer the question either. Thompson ultimately tells Tyler that Franken is on Santa’s naughty list this year. Tyler then asks what list Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is on. Multiple women have said Moore pursued them romantically when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

“It’s not really a list, it’s more of a registry,” McKinnson explains.

After Tyler, a girl named Jessica visits Santa, and wants to know if President Donald Trump is on the naughty list. As Thompson tries to explain Santa is apolitical, McKinnon interjects, saying: “Nineteen accusers, Google it.” A succession of other children come up, all with political questions Thompson is uncomfortable answering. The skit ends with a message from McKinnon who tells the last child to visit Santa: “Most people in America are good people. And eventually, good people will fix our country.”

Watch the full skit below.