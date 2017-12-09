Actress and singer Jana Kramer opened up about her miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post Saturday.

The One Tree Hill and Dancing With the Stars alum posted a tearful photo of herself holding her ultrasound image, accompanied by a heartfelt note. “Today I am 1-3. I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle,” she wrote. “I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone.”

Kramer, 34, had been expecting a baby with her estranged husband, former NFL tight end Mike Caussin. The couple has one other child, a daughter named Jolie, according to People.

Later in the post, Kramer offered herself up as a support system for other women — and men — grieving miscarriages.

“For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other,” she wrote.