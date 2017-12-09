Tremors Detected Near North Korean Nuclear Test Site Likely Aftershocks
This undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on March 7, 2017 shows the launch of four ballistic missiles by the Korean People's Army (KPA) during a military drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
STR—AFP/Getty Images
By Lisa Marie Segarra
3:20 PM EST

Tremors were detected near North Korea’s nuclear test site Saturday, but they are likely aftershocks from the large nuclear test conducted in September, officials said.

The test, which took place Sept. 3, was the country’s sixth and largest underground nuclear test, according to Reuters.

“They’re probably relaxation events from the sixth nuclear test. When you have a large nuclear test, it moves the earth’s crust around the area, and it takes a while for it to fully subside. We’ve had a few of them since the sixth nuclear test,” a U.S. Geological Survey official told Reuters.

There have been a number of tremors felt in the area since the test, prompting experts to think that the mountainous area may have been damaged as a result of the tests, Reuters reported.

Pyongyang claimed that they tested a hydrogen bomb, and has suggested that its next test would be conducted above ground. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has also said that all of the United States is now within the country’s range.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE