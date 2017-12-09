A longtime Tennessee dance teacher has been arrested on sex charges involving a 14-year-old girl, and authorities fear there may be more to come.

Ross McCord, 29, was arrested on Thursday and indicted for a series of crimes involving a young teenage girl, including four counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, four counts of aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of sexual exploitation by a minor and exploitation of a minor by electronic means, according to a news release from the Franklin Police Department.

McCord, of Brentwood, had been teaching teen dance classes at Franklin’s DC Dance Factory for 10 years, causing authorities to fear that the incidents may not have been isolated. McCord is currently under investigation for other crimes in other jurisdictions, according to the police department, and anyone with knowledge of other scenarios is encouraged to come forward.

DC Dance Factory immediately cut ties with the instructor after the 14-year-old’s parents reported “disturbing information regarding McCord and their daughter,” prompting a police investigation, the Tennessean reports.

“We cannot begin to express the depth of our sorrow and heartache regarding this situation,” the studio said in a statement provided to the Tennessean. “For 25 years, DC Dance has been a positive and uplifting force in the lives of hundreds of dance students. The DC Dance community is a strong family, and DC Dance assures our families, parents, students and alumni that it remains committed to maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for its students.”