President Donald Trump has paid tribute to Mississippi’s role in the civil rights movement at the opening of two new museums in Jackson, the capital.

In his remarks to assembled guests, Trump said: “The civil rights museum records the oppression, cruelty and injustice inflicted on the African-American community, the fight to bring down Jim Crow and end segregation, to gain the right to vote and to achieve the sacred birthright of equality.”

He said: “And it’s big stuff. That’s big stuff.”

Trump left before the public opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the adjacent Museum of Mississippi History.

Some black leaders — including civil rights leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis — boycotted Saturday’s event, saying Trump has sown racial division instead of racial harmony.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, the only statewide elected official who’s a Democrat, declined an invitation to go inside the museums to meet Trump. Hood instead mingled with the public at the ceremony outside.

The national president of the NAACP and the mayor of Jackson also did not attend Saturday’s opening. They said they can’t share a stage with Trump in Mississippi because of his “pompous disregard” for the values embodied by the civil rights movement.