Rep. Trent Franks to Resign Immediately After Wife Is Hospitalized

By Associated Press
3:45 PM EST

Rep. Trent Franks says he is resigning immediately instead of at the end of January.

The Arizona Republican had announced only Thursday that he would leave the House over accusations that he asked two former aides to bear his child as surrogate mothers.

But he issued a statement Friday saying he would leave Congress immediately. He said his wife was hospitalized in Washington for “an ongoing ailment” and that it would be “the best thing for our family” to resign immediately.

In his original announcement, Franks said he had never physically intimidated, coerced or attempted to have any sexual contact with any member of his congressional staff.

He acknowledged discussing surrogacy with former aides however.

Franks and his wife have struggled with infertility.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE