It’s happening: HBO’s not-so-limited series Big Little Lies is getting a second season.

But there’s going to be a major change behind the scenes.

While Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are re-teaming as producers and stars of the dark comedy, and creator David E. Kelley is also coming back to write and produce the new season, the show’s director is changing. During season 1, Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club) shot all seven episodes. For the second season, Andrea Arnold (Transparent, American Honey) is taking over.

“It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them,” Witherspoon said. “I’m beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team.”

Added Kidman: “This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world … What a journey this has been. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends.”

HBO adds that most of the cast is expected to return, with negotiations currently underway. In addition to Witherspoon and Kidman, season 1 of Big Little Lies costarred Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Adam Scott, among others.

The first season followed the storyline in the Big Little Lies bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, yet also ended on a bit of a cliffhanger.

