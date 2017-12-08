1-Year-Old Killed by Bullet Fired Into His House From Car

By Associated Press
1:29 PM EST

(WELDON, N.C.) — A 1-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the head by someone who fired into his house from a car.

Police in Weldon, a town of around 1,600 northeast of Raleigh, say the house was hit by multiple bullets during the drive-by shooting at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the child’s mother, father, sibling and a great-grandparent were in the home and escaped injury, but Jaxson Clay was pronounced dead at a hospital, two weeks before his second birthday.

Both Weldon police and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE