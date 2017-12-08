The Crown's Prince Philip Wants Selena Gomez to Play Meghan Markle

Actor Matt Smith’s time on popular Netflix series The Crown is coming to a close. The next seasons will take on new actors who are closer in age to the British royals they’re portraying, as the series continues to track the nearly-century-long arc of the current monarchy.

But just because Smith will be off set doesn’t mean he’s finished thinking about the future of the show. During a stop at Andy Cohen’s talk show this week, Smith and star Claire Foy were asked by a caller who they think should be cast as a future Meghan Markle, the American former Suits actor now engaged to Prince Harry.

While Foy was pragmatic about the timeline — “It’s probably not gonna be for another five years, so it would have to be someone who’s about 11 or 12,” she mused — Smith had a quick suggestion. “Who’s that singer… who goes out with Justin Bieber?” Smith asked, searching for the name.

“Selena Gomez?” Cohen asked, surprised.

“You love Selena Gomez,” Foy noted, a suggestion that Smith did not deny. But when he insisted that she would make a great Markle, Foy was having none of it. (Gomez is currently 25 years old. Assuming that Foy is correct and The Crown films the current era five years from now, Gomez will be 30. Markle, meanwhile, is actually 36 — so a mid-twenties actor choice is not too far off.)

In any case, this is not the first time Smith and Foy have been questioned about Markle. Earlier this week, Smith even gave her some advice, one (fictional) royal spouse to another.