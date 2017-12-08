People Are Waiting in Line for 6 Hours for This Gallery's Selfie Opportunity of a Lifetime
The art of Yayoi Kusama titled "Longing for Eternity (2017)" during a press preview on November 20, 2017, for the Yayoi Kusama: Festival of Life exhibition on diplay at the David Zwirner Gallery in Chelsea from Nov. 2 to Dec. 16, 2017.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY—AFP/Getty Images
By Jocelyn Noveck / AP
12:47 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — If you want to experience infinity, you’re going to have to wait a long time.

The line to see Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s new Infinity Mirror Rooms at a Manhattan gallery can stretch around an entire city block on some days, with a wait of up to six hours on the weekend.

Fans of the 88-year-old Kusama, described as the top-selling living female artist, are flocking to immerse themselves in her well-known infinity rooms and take selfies. But they need to do it quickly: visitors get only one minute in the first room, a space filled with silver orbs, and 30 seconds in the second, where you can peer into a glittery light show of shifting colors that feels like an endless expanse.

