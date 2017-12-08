FCC chairman Ajit Pai has received his fair share of criticism for his plan to repeal the Obama Administration’s net neutrality regulations, but the most recent round of dissent might have hurt the most since it came from one of Pai’s personal heroes: the stoic libertarian national TV character treasure known as Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation.

Pai, who enjoys the show so much that Vulture reports that he once referenced the show’s beloved Li’l Sebastian in an FCC white paper about the implementation of the Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act of 2010, showed off a signed “Ron Swanson Pyramid of Greatness” on Vice News on Wednesday, Ron Swanson had some choice words for him, proffered through his real-life counterpart, the actor that plays him, Nick Offerman.

Offerman took to Twitter to deliver Swanson’s message, which clearly told Pai that he failed the Pyramid of Greatness’ top category, honor, because of his “duplicitous handling of the net neutrality issue.”

Read Ron Swanson’s full chastisement to Pai below.