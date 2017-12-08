IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.



1. This is why you can’t resist running yellow lights.

By Teresa Carey at PBS Newshour

2. Are we harming our atmosphere with rocket launches and space junk?

By Leonard David at Space.com

3. AI could take the racial bias out of this critical medical research.

By Sarah Wild in the Daily Beast

4. The case for making school cafeterias more like fast-casual restaurants.

By Steve Holt in Civil Eats

5. What can modern capitalism learn from Martin Luther’s 95 theses?

By Judy Samuelson in Quartz

