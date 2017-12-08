Taylor Swift's New Background Dancer James Corden Doesn't Know How to Stay in His Lane

By Ashley Hoffman
10:21 AM EST

Taylor Swift has a difficult new background dancer.

For his latest “Take A Break” bit on Thursday’s Late Late Show, James Corden visited The Forum in Los Angeles, where Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift were performing in the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert. Ever the team player, the host was kind enough to “step in” as general manager for the big event.

That meant Corden was all over the venue beefing up the security detail for Sheeran (new code name “gingerbread man”) and loading up a ridiculously over the top sandwich with all venue’s available food. It’s worth staying tuned until the end. Corden replaced a background dancer on Swift’s dance team. Unfortunately for him, Swift made it clear she was not happy with in any of his creative input and even delivered a burn.

Watching him nail the moves from Swift’s internet-busting “Look What You Made Me Do” music video off her new album Reputation in a sheer top is a delightfully bizarre visual.

Watch the full clip below.

