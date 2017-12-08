A white former police officer says he is grateful for the forgiveness from the family of a black man that he shot to death.

Ex-North Charleston officer Michael Slager testified Thursday before he was sentenced to 20 years for violating the civil rights of Walter Scott. Slager shot Scott in the back five times as he ran away from a traffic stop in April 2015.

Slager took responsibility for his actions that day and said the tragic event that occurred in seconds changed the lives of everyone involved.

During tearful statements in court, several members of Scott’s family said they forgave the officer and were praying for him.