Teacher's Handcrafted Anti-Trump Shirts Displayed as Art
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at JFK Airport in New York on Dec. 2, 2017
Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:00 PM EST

(PENSACOLA, Fla.) — An art teacher at a Florida college is putting his homemade, airbrushed anti-Donald Trump T-shirts on display in advance of the president’s upcoming rally.

The Pensacola News Journal reports Douglas Reiser has worn the handcrafted shirts as a peaceful protest against Trump since the 2016 election. Now they are hanging in the Pensacola State College art department, each adorned with a small gold plaque featuring quotes from Trump.

The president has a rally scheduled in Pensacola on Friday.

Despite his views, Reiser says he registered for a rally ticket and doesn’t plan to protest.

His exhibit will remain intact until Jan. 12 as part of the Art Faculty and Staff Exhibition.

The campaign-style shirts contain not-so-subtle slogans such as “WTF? 2016,” ”Unapologetic Racist Enabler 2017,” and “The Emperor Has No Clothes 2017.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE