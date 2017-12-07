(NEW YORK) — The Archdiocese of New York says it has paid just over $40 million in compensation to 189 people who identified themselves as victims of clergy sexual abuse.

The Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program ended Nov. 30, but some additional claims are still being processed.

Mediators evaluated claims and determined the amount of compensation.

A spokesman for the Roman Catholic archdiocese did not have a breakdown on the various amounts of payments to each recipient. Some of the victims’ claims date back decades.

The archdiocese also issued an eight-page report detailing efforts it is making to prevent future cases of abuse.

U.S. Catholic leaders have grappled with a clergy sexual abuse crisis since 2002.