Pastor Accused of Sexually Assaulting 4 Children Over the Course of 16 Years
Burlington County Prosecutor's Office
By Associated Press
3:04 PM EST

(MEDFORD, N.J.) — A New Jersey pastor has been accused of sexually assaulting children over the course of 16 years.

Harry Thomas, of Medford, is pastor of Come Alive Church. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

The Burlington County prosecutor’s office says the 74-year-old pastor assaulted four children between 1999 and 2015. No further details about the cases were released as part of an effort to protect the victims’ identities.

A working number for Thomas couldn’t be located, and it couldn’t be determined if he had an attorney.

Come Alive Church says in an email it will hold a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

The prosecutor’s office announced Thursday that Thomas is charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault and four counts of endangering the welfare of children.

