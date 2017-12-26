TIME Picks the Best Viral Photos of 2017

Few photos launch a months long investigation. This one did. From the moment the National Parks department trolled Trump on crowd size in January, the White House's brash assertions of questionable truth about the January 20th inauguration's crowd size became endless fodder for jokes. So unforgettable was this debacle that former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer actually rolled onstage at the Emmys in September, and the internet brought it full circle when when they roasted Trump on crowd size again again after December's Christmas tree lighting.

When you look back at 2017, it's the photos that dutifully fed the internet by dominating social feeds that defined the year. And the year's most notable viral photos are as varied as they are telling, documenting political movements, crises, and as always, joke material.

Congratulations to whoever even remembers what Trump discussed with leaders in Saudi Arabia, but everyone saw the picture with the orb . Sure Beyoncé released new music in 2017, but her most inescapable material was her record-busting pregnancy announcement photo . Each snapshot above chronicles - in vivid illustration - the moments that spread across the internet. Whether they were thoughtfully staged or unpredictable, there's human emotion over them all.

Before you look toward 2018, revisit the images in LightBox's best viral photos of 2017.