Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

A new Last Jedi teaser seems to hint at a dark turn for Rey in the long-awaited eighth installment in the Star Wars franchise. In the final scene of a preview that debuted on Thursday, Rey (Daisy Ridley) can be seen holding the lightsaber of none other than Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) — despite earlier shots that show her training with Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) signature blue-bladed weapon.

The circumstances in which this moment takes place are still unclear, meaning Rey could be wielding the red crossguard lightsaber for a variety of reasons. However, the idea that Rey will struggle to resist the Dark Side of the Force squares with both previous trailers and the movie’s poster, an image that seems to tease her becoming a Gray Jedi.

The poster depicts Rey holding a lightsaber that embodies aspects of both Luke and Kylo Ren’s weapons. Its beam splits the poster in half to create a dichotomy of her two potential mentors’ faces.

The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15.

Watch the new teaser below.