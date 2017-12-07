During a White House press conference this week, President Trump announced a landmark change in U.S. foreign policy to Israel: recognizing Jerusalem as the capital city, to the chagrin of critics.

“But that’s not all there was to this afternoon’s announcement,” noted Daily Show host Trevor Noah about Trump’s policy change. “Because as disturbing as it was today to watch Donald Trump add fuel to the Middle East conflict, it was even more disturbing to watch the conflict between Donald Trump’s teeth and his tongue.”

Noah then played a clip of Trump seeming to have an odd verbal tic with some of his words, including “United States.”

“He’s slurring and stumbling over the words. He sounds like he just had a drink with Bill Cosby,” Noah joked. “But we all know what’s going on here. President Trump is wearing dentures, people. This used to happen to my grandfather all the time. His dentures would start falling out, and he wouldn’t be able to finish his sentence.”

He continued: “Think about it: fake teeth, fake hair, fake tan. There’s no part of his body that’s real. At this point I wouldn’t be shocked if we find out that he’s the dude from Men in Black.”

While Noah did admit that there’s “no shame” in having dentures, he still didn’t want to let Trump off the hook.

“Can you imagine how he’d feel if people started tweeting #DentureDonald?” he asked. (Naturally, people took his idea straight to Twitter and the hashtag even trended.)

Watch the full clip above.