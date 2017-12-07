A 28-year-old former English teacher from Wisconsin is accused of having an sexual relationship with a student, which allegedly involved staying in motels and sending graphic messages.

Ripon Police found evidence of “sexual role-playing and acknowledged feelings of love” between teacher Samantha J. Fitzpatrick and the 16-year-old male student, according to the Fond du Lac Reporter. Fitzpatrick allegedly made 67 phone calls to the student and shared sexually graphic Facebook messages, according to the report.

A teacher told police that the student would sit next to the teacher’s desk and that the two talked during class time when she was supposed to be teaching, WBAY reported. A student also told police that the teacher and teen had “done stuff” at a hotel, according to the report.

Both Fitzpatrick and the student have denied having an inappropriate or physical relationship.

Fitzpatrick initially resigned from her posting at Ripon High School after administrators were concerned about her attendance record, according to the Reporter. She is facing charges, including sexual assault of a student by school staff, child enticement, exposing a child to harmful material and obstructing an officer.