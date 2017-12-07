Although many Game of Thrones fans were more than happy to see Littlefinger meet his end in the season eight finale, it seems that Sansa Stark may struggle to come to terms with the loss of her longtime guardian.

In an interview with Variety that was published on Wednesday, Sophie Turner — who plays the eldest Stark daughter — shed some light on the lingering question of how her character will manage without Littlefinger at her side.

“It’s going to be tricky for her, because at the end of last season, she felt that she had everything set up. She had her family back together. They were in control of the North again,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star explained. “This season, there’s a new threat, and all of a sudden she finds herself somewhat back in the deep end. And without Littlefinger, it’s a test for her of whether she can get through it. It’s a big challenge for her, without this master manipulator having her back. This season is more a passionate fight for her than a political, manipulative kind of fight.”

However, when pressed to reveal if that passion would be directed at combatting the Night King and his army of wights, Turner was a bit less forthcoming. “Well, I don’t know,” she said. “We’ll have to see.”