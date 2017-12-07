The color of the year for 2018 is “ultra violet,” according to Pantone Color Institute, a color consulting company that each year chooses a color that symbolizes design trends and cultural mood.

Pantone called the 2018 color “dramatically provocative and thoughtful” in its announcement.

Ultra violet “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us towards the future,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone’s executive director.

Pantone’s 2018 color follows 2017’s choice of “greenery,” which the Pantone said at the time provided “the reassurance we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment.”

No word of politics in Pantone’s 2018 selection, however. If 2017 required reassurance, 2018 requires ambition and forward-thinking.

“From exploring new technologies and the greater galaxy, to artistic expression and spiritual reflection,” Eiseman said, “Intuitive Ultra Violet lights the way to what is yet to come.”

The selection draws upon influences from pop culture like Jimi Hendrix and David Bowie, who both favored purple hues, Pantone said in the announcement. It also takes inspiration from nature.

“The vast and limitless night sky is symbolic of what is possible and continues to inspire the desire to pursue a world beyond our own,” Eiseman said.

“As individuals around the world become more fascinated with color and realize its ability to convey deep messages and meanings,” said Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. “Designers and brands should feel empowered to use color to inspire and influence.”

Pantone’s color of the year has been running since the year 2000 — past winners include “honeysuckle,” “marsala” and “sand dollar.”