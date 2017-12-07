Al Franken's Office Says He Hasn't Decided Whether to Resign Yet

A tweet sent from Sen. Al Franken’s verified account says he is still talking with his family and has not made a final decision on whether he’ll resign.

The tweet was sent Wednesday after Minnesota Public Radio News reported that Franken will resign. The report cited an unnamed Democratic official who spoke to Franken.

In response, a tweet from Franken’s account says the story is “not accurate” and “No final decision has been made.”

Franken lost support in the Senate on Wednesday after a seventh woman came forward accusing him of sexual impropriety. He denied the allegation, but more than a dozen Senate Democrats, led by female lawmakers, called on him to step aside.

Franken’s office says he’ll make an announcement Thursday, but has offered no more details.