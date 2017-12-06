Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer: Al Franken Should Resign

(WASHINGTON) — The top Senate Democrat says Sen. Al Franken should resign as allegations of sexual misconduct against the Minnesota lawmaker multiply.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said: “I consider Senator Franken a dear friend and greatly respect his accomplishments, but he has a higher obligation to his constituents and the Senate, and he should step down immediately.”

The statement came after a majority of Senate Democrats, led by female members, called for Franken to quit as a fresh accusation emerged about the senator.

Franken plans to make an announcement on Thursday.