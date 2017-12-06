The House Passed a Bill Making It Easier to Carry Concealed Weapons Across State Lines
The House of Representatives side of the United States Capitol building as seen on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
Bill Clark—CQ-Roll Call,Inc./Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:13 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The House has approved a Republican bill making it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines. The bill is the first gun legislation in Congress since mass shootings in Nevada and Texas killed more than 80 people.

The House approved the bill Wednesday, 231-198.

The bill is a top priority of the National Rifle Association, which calls it an important step to allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits.

Opponents, mostly Democrats, say the bill could endanger public safety by overriding state laws that place strict limits on guns.

Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty of Connecticut called it “unspeakable” that Congress would expand gun owners’ rights after the recent shootings and other deadly attacks.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE