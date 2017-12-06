'I Don't Like Men.' Lawmaker Urged to Resign After Suggesting Colleague Is Gay

(HARRISBURG, Pa.) — An outspoken and conservative Pennsylvania state lawmaker is the target of calls to resign or be demoted after he interrupted a committee meeting to accost his Democratic counterpart for touching his arm and suggest the man might be gay.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday called Rep. Daryl Metcalfe’s comments offensive and discriminatory. Wolf’s spokesman says the governor doesn’t think Metcalfe should chair a committee that handles civil rights legislation.

Metcalfe chairs the State Government Committee. His comments and committee meetings routinely stoke anger from Democrats.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Metcalfe said, “stop touching me all the time” and “I don’t like men, as you might,” after Democratic Rep. Matt Bradford placed his hand on Metcalfe’s forearm while sitting next to him and speaking.

House Speaker Mike Turzai declined to discuss the issue Wednesday. Metcalfe didn’t respond to a call seeking comment.