Americans Warned of Potential Violence After President Trump's Jerusalem Decision

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. embassies in the Middle East and Europe are warning Americans traveling or living there of the potential for violent protests after President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Within minutes of Trump’s announcement, the embassies in Turkey, Jordan, Germany and Britain issued security alerts urging Americans to exercise vigilance and caution. Other embassies are expected to follow suit.

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara says it expects protests to take place near its location as well as the consulates in Istanbul and Adana.

The U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan, says it would close to the public on Thursday and has banned employees from leaving the capital. The children of embassy employees have been told to stay home from school and all Americans there are advised to keep a low profile.

U.S. Embassies in Berlin, London and Minsk, Belarus issued identical warnings.