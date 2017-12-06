John Mayer Is in ‘Good Spirits’ After Emergency Appendectomy
John Mayer of Dead and Company performs during the 2016 summer tour closing show at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 30, 2016 in Mountain View, California
C Flanigan—Getty Images
By Melissa Chan
2:14 PM EST

John Mayer is “in good spirits” Wednesday after undergoing an emergency procedure to remove his appendix, but at least three shows on his tour have been postponed as he regains his health, his spokeswoman said.

The “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday for an appendectomy and is now recovering, according to his spokeswoman, Anna Loynes. It’s unclear whether he is still in the hospital.

Mayer is currently touring with the band Dead and Company. The performers’ Tuesday, Thursday and Friday shows in Louisiana and Florida have been postponed. Loynes said all tickets for the concerts would be honored and later rescheduled.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE