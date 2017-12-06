Deadly and destructive wildfires raging in Southern California have paused production on the sets of HBO’s Westworld and CBS’ S.W.A.T. since Monday.

Both shows film near Santa Clarita, where the Rye fire is currently burning, one of multiple wildfires that have caused Ventura County and the cities of Santa Paula and Ventura to declare the blazes “a state of local emergency.”

Both Westworld and S.W.A.T. halted filming on Tuesday due to the safety concerns, although HBO confirmed to CNN that Westworld‘s production is scheduled to begin again on Wednesday, with a fire safety officer on set. S.W.A.T. announced the suspension of filming via their writers’ room Twitter, citing that the “safety of cast and crew come first.”