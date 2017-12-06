President Trump Says Government Shutdown Could Happen Saturday

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says a government shutdown “could happen” Saturday, and he is blaming it on Democrats’ stance on immigration.

Speaking Wednesday before a Cabinet meeting, Trump blamed Democrats for opposing his border security and hardline immigration plans. He says they are “looking at something that is dangerous for our country.”

Some Democrats have called for a legislative fix for those previously covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program before Trump canceled it earlier this year.

Democrats want the fix to be included in legislation to keep the government open past Friday. The White House has called for tighter immigration controls and increased border security funding in return.

Trump says of Democrats: “They want to have illegal immigrants pouring into our country.”