Margot Robbie and the Real Tonya Harding United for a Photo on the I, Tonya Red Carpet
Tonya Harding and Margot Robbie attend NEON and 30WEST Present the Los Angeles Premiere of "I, Tonya" Supported By Svedka on December 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Vivien Killilea—Getty Images for NEON
By Raisa Bruner
1:36 PM EST

I, Tonya, meet her, Tonya.

Actor Margot Robbie had a red carpet encounter with the notorious figure skater that she portrays in the new Craig Gillespie-directed film during its premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, so of course they stopped to snap a photo together. It’s just as amazing as you’d expect, even though some of the actors say they were nervous to meet the real-life Harding in person.

This, however, is not the first time these two have met, as Robbie shared with fellow actor Jake Gyllenhaal in a Variety interview last month. In that earlier encounter, Robbie told Gyllenhaal, Harding asked her questions about how she manages her own fame.

“And actually, it was very kind of her to ask. Because to be honest, her situation was horrible, and it happened to her so young, and I think what made the biggest difference in the world was she didn’t have a support network around her. And I do, and I’m so lucky,” Robbie explained to Gyllenhaal about the difference between the two. Harding also gave Robbie some advice on ice-skating: do more sit-ups, she told PEOPLE.

I, Tonya, which also stars Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan as Harding’s tough-love mother and ex-husband respectively, is currently in theaters.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE