I, Tonya, meet her, Tonya.

Actor Margot Robbie had a red carpet encounter with the notorious figure skater that she portrays in the new Craig Gillespie-directed film during its premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, so of course they stopped to snap a photo together. It’s just as amazing as you’d expect, even though some of the actors say they were nervous to meet the real-life Harding in person.

This, however, is not the first time these two have met, as Robbie shared with fellow actor Jake Gyllenhaal in a Variety interview last month. In that earlier encounter, Robbie told Gyllenhaal, Harding asked her questions about how she manages her own fame.

“And actually, it was very kind of her to ask. Because to be honest, her situation was horrible, and it happened to her so young, and I think what made the biggest difference in the world was she didn’t have a support network around her. And I do, and I’m so lucky,” Robbie explained to Gyllenhaal about the difference between the two. Harding also gave Robbie some advice on ice-skating: do more sit-ups, she told PEOPLE.

I, Tonya, which also stars Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan as Harding’s tough-love mother and ex-husband respectively, is currently in theaters.