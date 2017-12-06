Democrats Are Suddenly Calling for Al Franken to Resign

A group of Senate Democratic women came out nearly simultaneously on Wednesday to call for the resignation of Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, who has been accused of groping and forcibly kissing a number of women.

In a series of social media posts, emails and public statements, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Kamala Harris of California, Patty Murray of Washington, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire all called for Franken to resign.

“While Senator Franken is entitled to have the Ethics Committee conclude its review, I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn’t acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

After that post, a flood of messages from her female Democratic colleagues were shared shortly afterward via email and on social media calling for Franken to do the same, and Franken responded by saying that he would make an announcement Thursday.

“I’ve struggled with this decision because he’s been a good Senator and I consider him a friend,” Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono said of Franken in a statement. “But that cannot excuse his behavior and his mistreatment of women.”

On Twitter, Sen. Claire McCaskill wrote simply: “Al Franken should resign.”

Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Kamala Harris of California joined in, too.

As did more of their colleagues.

According to a Democratic aide, the women in the Senate have been in contact for a while about what Sen. Franken’s path forward should be. But on Wednesday, they decided that enough was enough. It was time to call on him to step aside.

And by noon, their male colleagues expressed similar sentiments. Sens. Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Sherrod Brown of Ohio released statements calling for Franken’s resignation, as did the chairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez.

“I agree with my colleagues who have stepped forward today and called on Senator Franken to resign. We can’t just believe women when it’s convenient,” Casey tweeted.

“I have listened to them. I have listened to my female colleagues, to women I work with and women in my life. And I agree the time has come for Senator Franken to step aside,” wrote Brown, who also said he the Senate Ethics Committee should continue to investigate Franken.

“He is entitled to the investigation. And their findings will be important to informing changes that are needed in Congress,” Brown wrote.

Perez tweeted: “Sen. Al Franken should step down. Everyone must share the responsibility of building a culture of trust and respect for women in every industry and workplace, and that includes our party.”

Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota also weighed in.”Sexual harassment is unacceptable. I believe Senator Franken should do the right thing and resign,” Stabenow said.

The flurry of statements came at a pivotal moment in the country and the Congress. A groundswell of women across the U.S. have begun speaking out in unison to call attention to their own experiences with sexual harassment and assault and to hold perpetrators accountable.

The women honored as TIME’s 2017 Person of the Year have been among those leading the charge. Hirono cited the TIME choice, which was announced earlier on Wednesday, in her statement. Several members of Congress have been among the accused; on Tuesday, Democratic Rep. John Conyers retired from the House of Representatives as more women opened up about sexual harassment they said they experienced at his hands.

In her Facebook post, Gillibrand said said the current “moment of reckoning” is bigger than ” any one industry, any one party, or any one person.”

“The pervasiveness of sexual harassment and the experience women face every day across America within the existing power structure of society has finally come out of the shadows. It is a moment that we as a country cannot afford to ignore,” she wrote.

The calls for Franken’s resignation came as another woman came forward and accused Franken of forcibly kissing her in 2006. The woman claims Franken told her it was his “right as an entertainer” after she rejected his assault. Franken denied the allegation telling Politico in a statement: “This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous. I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation.”

The Senate Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into Franken. As the calls for his resignation continued to pour in, Sen. Franken’s office indicated that the Minnesota Democrat would be making an announcement on Thursday.