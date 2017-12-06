6 Women Sue Harvey Weinstein, Saying Assault Cover-Up Was Racketeering
In this April 28, 2017 file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends the "Reservoir Dogs" 25th anniversary screening during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
Charles Sykes—Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
By Associated Press
11:40 AM EST

(NEW YORK) — Six women filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, seeking to represent a class of “dozens, if not hundreds” of women who say they were assaulted by the movie mogul.

The lawsuit was filed at a federal court in New York claims that his actions to cover up the assaults amounted to civil racketeering.

It claims that Weinstein and the companies he worked with colluded to conceal Weinstein’s widespread sexual harassment and assaults.

A lawyer for Weinstein declined comment.

According to the lawsuit, actresses and other women in the film industry were lured to industry events, hotel rooms, Weinstein’s home, office meetings or auditions under the pretense that they were to discuss a project.

