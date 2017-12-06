Better Protein May Be Key to Feeding Billions

By The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM EST
1. Better protein may be the key to feeding billions.

By Kevin O’Neil at the Rockefeller Foundation

2. The next Netflix? College textbooks.

By Allison Schrager and Amy X. Wang at Quartz

3. Scientists are working on a robotic arm that feels. That could change lives.

By Eve Conant in National Geographic

4. Owning a wearable device leads to big health savings.

By Yiftah Ben Aharon at STAT News

5. How increasing paid parental leave would help the economy.

By Julia B. Isaacs at the Urban Institute

