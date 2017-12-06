It’s no secret that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift get along famously, but now fans have even more insight into the story behind the power friendship.

Gomez, a card-carrying Taylor Swift squad member who recently released the single Wolves, has been buds with the Reputation singer for more than ten years. During a chat with U.K. radio station Kiss FM, she got down to the “how we met” story: “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers. It was hysterical,” she said.

The details could make for a great song. “She was the girl with the big curly hair and the bracelets and the cowboy boots. I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked,” she said.

Gomez and Swift dated singers Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively, in 2008. While neither love story lasted a year, the friendship has endured. In fact, Gomez went on to say it was the duo’s most valuable takeaway from those romantic entanglements.

“It was the best thing we got out of those relationships. They’re lovely, by the way. We’re all friends now,” she added.

Gomez, who recently underwent a kidney transplant, discussed the importance of Swift’s friendship during her recent health challenges. “She had been a fighter and a warrior and friend through all of this, we actually just talked about this a few days ago,” she said. She also offered that she’d be up for a collaborative performance with Swift, “anytime, any place.”