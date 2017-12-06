With less than a week to go until the Alabama Senate special election race between Roy Moore and Doug Jones, Stephen Colbert is speaking out against any and everyone who has defended Republican candidate Moore in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations brought against him.

During the opening monologue of Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show, the host slammed President Donald Trump for supporting Moore, who has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by multiple women who say they were teenagers at the time.

“We want stopping crime,” Colbert mocked Trump, referencing the President’s statement that Jones is “soft on crime.” “We just not want stopping sexual assault.”

Colbert went on to say that “the madness of defending” the former judge doesn’t stop with Trump, denouncing both Moore’s spokeswoman Janet Porter and his chief strategist Dean Young.

